East Med at center of Kammenos-Sullivan talks

The strategic importance of the Eastern Mediterranean region was at the center of talks between Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos and Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan in Washington, DC Tuesday.



The two sides reportedly committed to further strengthen defense and security cooperation between NATO allies Greece and the United States.



Sullivan reportedly commended Greece’s contributions as a NATO ally and its role as a pillar of stability in the region.



The two officials welcomed the upcoming December launch of the US-Greece Strategic Dialogue.