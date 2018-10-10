Stournaras: Greek bank slide due to ‘external’ factors

Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras has said that the recent performance of Greek banks in the Athens stock market is not related to the soundness of the country's banking system.



In a statement, Stournaras said the slide was “due to purely external factors such as rises in interest rates internationally, and particularly in Greece’s neighboring countries.”



Pressure continued on Tuesday on Athens-listed bank stocks, with their sectoral index dropping to a new 32-month low, as the market remains skeptical about the government’s intervention to restore calm.