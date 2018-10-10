Opposition chief vows to scrap Paraskevopoulos law

Conservative opposition chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday vowed to scrap a controversial law introduced by Greece’s left-led government to ease overcrowding in prisons by granting early release to offenders with health problems.



The so-called Paraskevopoulos law, named after former minister Nikos Paraskevopoulos, has prompted objections from across the political spectrum with a recent spike in violent crime being partially attributed to the law’s provisions.



In a tweet Wednesday, Mitsotakis said the law has so far led to the release of more than 10,000 criminals, “including murder convicts, drug dealers, rapists, pedophiles.



The law was on Tuesday extended by Justice Minister Michalis Kalogirou with some provisions aimed at ensuring that the reform is not abused by inmates.



“They are unrepentant. ND will abolish [the law] as soon as it comes to power,” the conservative leader said.