Tsipras, El-Sisi discuss EEZ delineation

Technical talks between Greece and Egypt on delineating the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) must be wrapped by the end of the year, the leaders of the two countries agreed, government sources in Athens say.



Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi met Wednesday on Crete island during the sixth round of a tripartite cooperation summit involving Greece, Cyprus and Egypt.



The two leaders reportedly also discussed developments regarding the construction of the East Med gas pipeline to Europe. The pipeline is to cross from Israel and Cyprus into Greece and Italy in deep waters.