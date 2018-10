Three women found dead near Greece-Turkey border

Greek authorities say the bodies of three women who are believed to have entered Greece illegally from Turkey were found in a northeastern border region.



Police said the bodies were discovered Wednesday close to the River Evros, which runs along the land border between Turkey and Greece.



The area is a major entry point for migrants trying to enter Greece illegally, and has recently seen an upsurge in traffic.



Tens of thousands of migrants are trapped in Greece, including some 19,000 on the country's eastern Aegean Sea islands.



Most are seeking to continue on to more prosperous European countries, but blocked by a series of closed borders in the Balkans. [AP]