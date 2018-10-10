Tangled Garden | Athens | From October 22

The Apo Michanis Theater presents “Tangled Garden,” a comedy drama on the odd friendship that grows between a cranky foul-mouthed workman recovering from surgery and his female carer, who is a Quaker, by Canadian playwright and actor Bruce Gooch. The Greek production, directed by Dimitris Mylonas and starring Stelios Mainas and Katia Sperelaki, will be staged every Monday and Tuesday from October 22 through the end of the season, starting at 9 p.m. There will also be a limited number of performances in English starring the author and his wife, actor Lynn Vogt. For the dates, call the theater. Tickets cost 16 euros at www.ticket365.gr.

Apo Michanis Theater, 13 Academou,

Metaxourgio, tel 210.523.2097