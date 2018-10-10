Greece raises 812.5 mln euros in T-bill sale
Greece raised 812.5 million euros in an auction of treasury bills on Wednesday, the country’s Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) announced.
The interest rate of the 13-week treasury bills was set at 0.65 percent, unchanged from the previous similar auction in September, according to PDMA’s e-mailed press statement.
[Xinhua]