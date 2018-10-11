Greece is at an important crossroads, as we are going through a period when the country is vulnerable to the growing tensions between major global powers.

Everything about the Greece situation in the global context demands a measured and well-thought-out approach, tactful handling and careful calculation of all the parameters that are involved.

Nevertheless, the coalition government in Athens is sending out mixed signals and seems unable to get its act together. This is very damaging.

Greek foreign policy has always been at its best when it stayed true to its fundamental principles but was also multifaceted and adaptable.

The only adaptability we are seeing today is in the way that the country’s foreign policy line is being communicated, in that it changes depending on who’s doing the communicating.