FYROM army officers fire warning shots to stop migrants at Greek border

An army patrol of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia reportedly fired warning shots in the air at the country's border with Greece on Wednesday to stop a group of migrants from crossing it, MIA news agency reported.



According to a press release by FYROM's army, cited by MIA, the soldiers “vocally warned the group on several occassions, but they ignmored the calls.”



“Therefore, a few warning shots [wrre fired] in the air, which prompted the group to head back to Greek territory,” it added.



One migrants was detained by the army patrol while the others were sent back to Greece.