Presidents stress need for unity ahead of Steinmeier's visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is due to hold talks in Athens on Thursday with his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.



In a joint article in Kathimerini the two presidents underlined the importance of defending the unity and common values of Europe to overcome the rise of nationalism.

The two men are to travel to Kalamata on Friday on the anniversary of the 74th anniversary of the liberation of Athens from German occupation, widely considered as the end of the Nazi occupation of Greece.