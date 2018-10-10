Greek police announces outreach day

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) has decided to schedule a monthly open day when citizens can voice their concerns and questions regarding law and order issues.

The initiative, which will take place at Attica Police Headquarters (173 Alexandras, Athens) from 2 p.m. until midnight on the last Thursday of every month, is aimed at building a close bond of trust between the force and citizens.



The meetings with ELAS representatives will follow requests for a hearing that can be submitted in the first five days of each month by email at anaplirotis.gada@astynomia.gr or by phone at 210.647.6006 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily).