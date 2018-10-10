Anarchist group advertises meeting room in university

The anarchist group Rouvikonas, whose members smashed the windows of the guard’s booth outside the Iranian Embassy last month and threw paint at the building’s facade, has reached out to students, advertising meetings with its members at Athens University’s philosophy faculty in a post on Facebook.

In the post, Rouvikonas proposes dates and times for meetings for students in Room 516 of the faculty.



No university or student body has granted permission for the group to use the venue in question.