Strike on Thursday to close museums and sites

Museums and archaeological sites are expected to be closed on Thursday as Culture Ministry staff have called a 24-hour strike, protesting reports that monuments are to be included in Greece’s privatization fund, the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations (EESP).

The Culture Ministry said on Wednesday that the planned action would be “pointless” as no ancient monuments are liable for inclusion in the ESSP.

It referred to “groundless arguments and misinterpretations” and invoked a Finance Ministry statement on Wednesday that also confirmed the exemption of ancient monuments and sites from inclusion in the fund.

On Tuesday Deputy Culture Minister Costas Stratis said the planned walkout would result in some 500,000 euros in lost revenue for the state.