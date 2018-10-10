Police officer arrested for alleged unprovoked assault in Corfu

A police officer on the Ionian island of Corfu was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly beating up a man, who has filed a lawsuit in reponse.

According to the plaintiff’s claim, the incident occurred late Tuesday night during a peaceful march by residents in the town of Lefkimi.



He said he was approached by the officer, who launched an “unprovoked” attack, causing light injuries to his face and body.



Police have launched an investigation and are awaiting the results of medical examinations of both the officer and the man.