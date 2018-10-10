Women found near Greece-Turkey border were fatally stabbed

File photo

Greek police say three females found dead by a river on the border with Turkey and believed to be migrants had been stabbed in the neck.



Police said a farmer found the victims Wednesday on the Greek side of the River Evros, which runs between Greece and Turkey, near the village of Pragi.



Police say they appear to be between the ages of 15 and 25, but their identities and nationalities are unknown.



The Evros area is an entry point for migrants trying to enter Greece illegally from Turkey. Arrivals have roughly doubled this year compared to 2017.



Most plan to continue on to more prosperous European countries, but are blocked by a series of closed borders in the Balkan. [AP]