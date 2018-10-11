Greek shipbuilder Elefsis Shipyards is attracting strong interest, as three investors have formally expressed their willingness to buy out the corporation.

According to Alternate Economy Minister Stergios Pitsiorlas, talks with potential buyers are expected to begin within the month. Besides the public expression of interest by US firm ONEX during the Thessaloniki International Fair in September, market sources have told Kathimerini of written proposals to the ministry by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and a group belonging to shipowner Nikolas Tsakos.

Pitsiorlas also refuted reports about a proposal by China’s Cosco.