Berlin says Greek war reparations have been 'legally and politically settled'

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert reiterated on Wednesday Germany's position that the issue of war reparations to Greece has been settled “legally and politically.”



“The reparations issue was legally and politically settled,” he said at a news conference in Berlin, adding that “nothing has changed” in that position.



He also said the Greek government has not made any official moves on that issue.



During the economic crisis, Greece has renewed its call for reparations as a result of the Nazi occupation during World War II.



German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is expected in Athens on Thursday for a two-day official visit, after an invitation by his counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos. He will also meet with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The two presidents are to travel to Kalamata on Friday on the anniversary of the 74th anniversary of the liberation of Athens from German occupation, widely considered as the end of the Nazi occupation of Greece.