German president in Athens, meeting with counterpart Pavlopoulos

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was in Athens on Thursday holding talks with his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos after laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Following his talks with Pavlopoulos, Steinmeier is due to meet Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the Maximos Mansion at noon.

The two presidents are then to travel to the southern Peloponnese city of Kalamata on Friday to mark the 74th anniversary of the liberation of Athens from German occupation, widely considered as the end of the Nazi occupation of Greece.