Hungary's Orban thanks Greece's far-right Golden Dawn for support

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote a letter on September 14 to Golden Dawn Euro PM Lambros Fountulis thanking the far-right Greek party for its support during a European Parliament vote backing sanctions against Hungary for rule of law violations, Euractiv has reported.

“I would like to express my gratitude for your support during the vote,” Orban said in the letter, which Euractiv has posted on its website.



“I appreciate the support you have shown towards national sovereignty and solidarity during the vote. I can ensure you that regardless of the shameful attacks of pro-immigration forces, we will not give in to extortion,” Orban added.

In a tense debate on September 12, members of the European Parliament voted to censure the Hungarian government for posing a “systemic threat” by eroding democracy and failing to uphold fundamental European Union values, with a vote of 448 voting in favor of the motion, 197 against and 48 abstentions.