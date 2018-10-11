Greek July unemployment drops to 19 percent , lowest since August 2011

Greece’s jobless rate eased to 19 percent in July from 19.1 percent in the previous month, falling to its lowest level since August 2011, data from the country’s statistics service ELSTAT showed on Thursday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed the number of unemployed at 897,861 people, with younger persons aged up to 24 bearing the brunt of being out of work.

Among younger persons aged 15 to 24, the jobless rate fell to 37.9 percent from 41.1 percent in the same month in 2017.

Greece’s jobless rate, which hit a record high of 27.9 percent in September 2013, has been coming down since but remains the highest in the euro zone.

The government expects unemployment to fall to 18.4 percent this year and ease further to 18.2 percent next year as the economy recovers, based on projections in its 2019 budget.

Greece’s economy expanded for a sixth straight quarter in April-to-June but at a slower pace than the quarter before.

Unemployment in the 19 countries sharing the euro was stable at 8.2 percent in July according to Eurostat. [Reuters]