Rouvikonas 'here to stay,' group says of Philosophy School stall

The Rouvikonas anarchist group on Thursday expressed its determination to maintain a stall it opened the previous day at the Athens School of Philosophy despite reactions from the head of the faculty, Eleni Karamolengou.

“We are here to stay,” the anti-establishment collective – which has in the past few years targeted numerous government buildings, embassies and state agencies, mainly by smashing windows and throwing paint and leaflets – said in a web post on Thursday.

“We are tremendously amused by the reactions of Mrs Karamolengou and of the media,” the post said, adding that Rouvikonas plans to “guard its stall with its presence.”

Rouvikonas dismissed criticism, saying that its stall is just one of several in the faculty.

Most political parties and groups have an office or stall inside Greece's universities aimed at recruiting students.