Retired bank workers accused of robbing safes released from custody

Five former bank workers in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, accused of lifting some 2.7 million euros worth of cash, gold and jewelry from safes, were released from pretrial custody on Thursday.

The five retired bank workers denied charges of embezzlement, among others, in their depositions to an investigating magistrate, who ordered their release.

The suspects came under investigation after a complaint filed by 13 customers at the bank branch where they worked in central Thessaloniki and where they were also responsible for the safes at the time in question.

The customers are also seeking damages for their alleged losses.