Sophia Vari | Athens | To October 31

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in southern Athens is currently hosting an exhibition of works by Greek artist Sophia Vari. “Forms & Contradictions,” comprising 19 monumental black-and-white sculptures, is on display in the SNFCC’s Agora area. The artist has exhibited her work around the world and views herself as a sculptor who paints and makes collages, with work her evolving around matters of light and volume. The Agora is open to the public from 6 a.m. to midnight daily and admission is free. There is a short introduction to the exhibition and the artist every hour on the hour from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org