Kolonaki cafe owner arrested over power theft

Police in Athens were questioning the owner of a popular cafe in the upmarket neighborhood of Kolonaki on Thursday for allegedly stealing power by illegally tapping into the supply of an adjacent building.



The alleged theft was traced by the Hellenic Electrical Energy Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE), which has recorded a spike in the phenomenon in recent years.



The theft is believed to be significant as the cafe’s electricity meters indicated virtually zero consumption even during the times that it was open.