Hellenism in perilCOMMENT
The Church has traditionally played a key role in maintaining strong ties between Greece and the diaspora in the United States.
A series of unfortunate events and decisions, combined with the lack of solid leadership, have thrown this institution into a prolonged decline.
The Phanar, which needs the support of Greek Americans, has once again been caught up in inaction. The consequences of this will be very negative for Hellenism in general.