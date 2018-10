German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier bows before the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside Greece’s Parliament in Athens after laying a wreath during an official visit Thursday. At a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Steinmeier apologized for the “horrors” committed during the Nazi occupation of Greece, noting that they should not be forgotten, and said his country still bears the “moral and political guilt” for crimes committed. [ANA-MPA]