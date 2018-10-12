Anastasiades, Akinci to meet soon for 'exchange of views'

Pesident Nicos Anastasiades on Friday announced he is to have a casual meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci later this month.

The aim of the meeting is for an "exchange of views," Anastasiades said, noting that neither he nor Akinci wanted to give the impression that dialogue is being relaunched “without proper preparation or knowing which issues to discuss."

The announcement came after Anastasiades's meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General’s representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar.

Following his talks with Spehar, Anastasiades said that a date for his meeting with Akinci would be set on his return from Brussels next week.

UN-mediated peace talks aimed at reunifying the long-divided island collapsed in the summer of 2017.

