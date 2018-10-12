The number was 3,500 on the day of our visit, according to camp director Maria-Dimitra Nioutsikou. Of these, more than 800 have had their “geographical restrictions” lifted, meaning that they are allowed to leave the island, “but stay here because they don't have anywhere to go if they travel to Athens,” Nioutsikou says, explaining that they would rather stay in tents designed for summer camping and wait to be assigned a spot at a camp on the mainland. In the meantime, every day sees new arrivals from Turkey, pushing the camp's population higher.

From January 1 to September 21, 4,314 people landed on the island's shores and from March 1 to September 19, 2,400 were granted passes to travel to the mainland.

Despite the rising numbers, however, nothing is being done to expand the facility and improve living conditions, which are rapidly deteriorating. Beside the container homes that represent the “official” camp shelters, hundreds of “beneficiaries” – as they are bureaucratically termed – are living in small summer tents. Some of these were distributed by the camp's authorities, but many were purchased by the migrants themselves.