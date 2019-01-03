Dinosaurs | Athens | To January 6

Following its success in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, the Dinosaur Park is bringing a selection of its exhibits to Athens's Helexpo Center for a display that runs through January 6. The show comprises near-life-size replicas of a variety of prehistoric creatures in displays that give visitors an idea of what their natural habitat was like. For details, call 210.220.1533, and for reservations for parties or groups, call 210.616.8456 or 210.616.8457. Opening hours are Mondays to Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Last admissions are 50 minutes before the park closes.

Helexpo, 39 Kifissias Avenue, Maroussi