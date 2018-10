The Athens Hilton is hosting this year's annual Cellier Wine Fair, organized by one of Greece's biggest retailers of spirits and featuring dozens of producers from around the world and specialists to answer all your wine-related questions. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and admission costs 5 euros in advance from www.cellier.gr and 7 euros at the door.

Hilton, 46 Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.1000