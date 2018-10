The Brussels Virtuosi, an ensemble founded by acclaimed flutist Marc Grauwels, joins forces with countertenor Nikos Spanatis and violinist Jean-Frederic Molard for a celebration of opera at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall on Saturday, October 13. The show starts at 9 p.m. and admission costs 10 and 15 euros.

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia,

tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr