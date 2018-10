Schnittke Tribute | Athens | October 13

Andreas Papanikolaou (violin), Giorgos Petropoulos (violin), David Bogorad (viola), Dimos Goundaroulis (cello) and Lola Totsiou (piano) will perform Alfred Schnittke's Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello, his Quartet for Piano, Violin, Viola and Cello, and his Piano Quintet at the Athens Concert Hall on Saturday, October 13. Tickets cost 10 and 15 euros.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr