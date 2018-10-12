Agathe Jazz Quartet | Athens | October 12-15

Photo: Veronique Vial

Led by acclaimed French-Brazilian singer Agathe Iracema, the Agathe Jazz Quartet is on stage at the Half Note from Friday to Monday, October 12-15, paying tribute to the great ladies of the genre. Tickets, which can be purchased at www.viva.gr, Evripidis bookstores and by calling 210.921.3310, cost 20, 25 and 30 euros. Doors open at 10.30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday and Monday.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets,

tel 210.921.3310, www.halfnote.gr