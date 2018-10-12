About 20 officials summoned to testify on deadly Attica blaze

Prosecutors investigating the deadly fire that burned through east Attica last July have summoned about 20 people to testify next week as suspects for actions or omissions that led to the death of 99 people.

The crimes investigated include those mentioned in the lawsuits filed by the relatives of eight people who perished in the wildfire in Mati: criminal negligence, manslaughter, arson and exposure to danger.



Following an order by Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou, prosecutors have invited, among others, Attica Regional Governor Rena Dourou – who has also been summoned to testify on the deadly floods in Mandra in November 2017 – Marathon mayor Ilias Psinakis, Rafina mayor Evangelos Bournous, the former general secretary for civil protection, Yiannis Kapakis, the former fire service chief Sotiris Terzoudis, the former police chief Konstantinos Tsouvalas and other high-ranking officers of the police, fire service and coast guard.



The summons were issued almost two months after the opening of an urgent preliminary investigation into the disaster.