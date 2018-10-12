EU has earmarked a total of 1.69 bln in migrant aid

The European Union has earmarked a total of 1.69 billion euros in emergency aid to help Greece tackle the refugee crisis, according to data released this week by the European Commission.

Greek authorities will receive 794 million euros of this amount while 506.67 million will go to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and another 119.7 million will go to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The European Asylum Support Office (EASO) and nongovernmental organizations linked to the European Commission will get 26 million and 201 million respectively.