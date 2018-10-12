Funeral service held in Albania for victims of Greek-Italian war

A funeral service was held in the village of Dragoti in Albania Friday for some 573 Greek soldiers who were killed in 1940-41 during the Greek-Italian War.

The search for the remains of the soldiers began in earnest in January. So far the remains of 700 have been discovered.

Friday's ceremony was attended by Greece’s Ambassador to Albania Eleni Sourani, as well as local officials.

The soldiers, who were killed in the nearby Kleisoura Pass, had been buried haphazardly by retreating Italian forces after they were pushed back from the Albanian front by the Greek Army.