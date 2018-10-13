New Democracy really should make a point of ensuring that it is represented in the upcoming local government elections by candidates who signal a drive for renewal in the conservative party.

Party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis was elected on the promise that he would introduce new policies and new faces to the decades-old party, while modernizing it and addressing the concerns of its voter base.

He has succeeded in keeping this promise when it comes to the party’s position in several important areas. But like it or not, the success of any political endeavor relies very heavily on the choice of candidates and people to carry it through.