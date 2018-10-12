German president tours Ancient Messene on last day of Greece visit

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier started the final leg of his two-day visit to Greece with a tour of Ancient Messene in the Peloponnese on Friday, accompanied by his Greek counterpart Prokopis Pavlopoulos and guided by the archaeological site’s director of excavations, Petros Themelis.

“We may not have seen everything, but we have seen enough to understand why so many Germans have settled in this area,” Steinmeier said after expressing his admiration for the work being done at the site.

The two presidents then visited the town of Kalamata, where Steinmeier was awarded with the key to the city before enjoying a stroll and a coffee.