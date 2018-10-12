ATHEX: Little room for optimism

While the Greek stock market’s benchmark index ended up in positive territory for the second day in a row on Friday, the session produced little optimism for a genuine recovery in the coming days, given the low turnover and the fact that the session ended at a low point, with most stocks on the losing side.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended the week at 628.33 points, adding 0.23 percent to Thursday’s 626.83 points. On a weekly basis it conceded 4.65 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.28 percent to 1,649.78 points, while the small-caps index contracted 0.34 percent.

Despite being up 3.41 percent at one point during the day, the banks index ended with losses of 0.35 percent. National decreased 1.79 percent, Piraeus parted with 0.77 percent and Alpha slipped 0.35 percent, as Eurobank advanced 1.20 percent.

In total 38 stocks posted gains, 49 sustained losses and 27 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 33.3 million euros, down from Thursday’s 47.2 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.34 percent to close at 68.17 percent.