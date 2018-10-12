Athens marks liberation anniversary

Women in traditional dress carry the so-called ‘liberation flag’ in a special ceremony attended by dozens of officials and dignitaries on the Acropolis on Friday to mark the anniversary of Athens’s liberation from the Nazi occupation on October 12, 1944. ‘Athens, 74 years on, has absorbed and honors the timeless values of solidarity, compromise, dialogue, collective conscience and common effort,’ said the capital’s mayor, Giorgos Kaminis. ‘This is the only way to bring the cycle of adversity and crisis to a close.’ [Yiannis Kolesidis/ANA-MPA]