AEK will pay a heavy price for its fans’ action before last Sunday’s derby against Olympiakos, as it has been deducted three points and will play two home games behind closed doors.

Before the game at the Olympic Stadium there were clashes between AEK fans and the police in the area around the ground.

The first-degree decision by the Disciplinary Committee of the Super League on Friday has AEK drop to 10 points after six games, six points off the pace that PAOK and Atromitos set.

The champion was also slapped with a fine of 73,250 euros. AEK said on Friday it will appeal the verdict.

Also on Friday AEK defeated Lamia 2-1 in Athens in a Cup game postponed from the first round of the group stage. The match took place at Kallithea as the Olympic Stadium was taken by the Nations League game between Greece and Hungary on the same day.

Lamia led early in the second half via Denis Epstein, but AEK responded with goals by Giorgos Giakoumakis and Rodrigo Galo. Unfortunately for AEK, striker Yiannis Yianniotas was injured and taken to hospital.