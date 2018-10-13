Tsipras: FYROM has no ‘alternative’ to name deal

The Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) will only be able to join NATO and the European Union if it implements the name change deal with Greece, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has said.



“If [Skopje] rejects the accord, it should know that there will not be another such opportunity to enter the EU, international organizations and defense alliances,” Tsipras told his party’s central committee Saturday.



“We shall not accept the accession of the neighboring country under the constitutional name ‘Republic of Macedonia,’ Tsipras said.



On Friday, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who is also leader of the junior coalition partner Independent Greeks (ANEL) defended his earlier proposal for an alternative to the name accord signed between Athens and Skopje in June.



“Those of us who hold positions of responsibility in this country, should learn to work more, to be more effective, and to talk less,” Tsipras said in an apparent dig at his coalition partner.



“Above all, we must speak when we have to, not when we don’t.”