It is becoming increasingly apparent that the period leading up to general elections will wreak significant damage both on the country and the governing parties. Everyone now acknowledges that we are in a campaigning period.



The public sector is slowing down, investors are waiting to see what developments transpire and vital sectors of the economy are stuck in the quagmire. The coalition of two divergent forces is obviously starting to crack and the tense international climate is simply deepening these fissures, while also affecting Greece’s access to the markets.



Greece needs to turn over a new leaf and elections are inevitable following the government’s promises of a package of handouts. The longer we delay going to the polls, the deeper the country will sink.