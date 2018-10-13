NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Elena Venizelou Hospital offers free breast checks

The Elena Venizelou General & Maternity Hospital in Athens will be offering free checkups from October 29 to November 2 as part of the Breast Cancer Prevention initiative.

Those interested can call 213.205.1201 or email patient-support@hospital-elena.gr to book an appointment with a specialist doctor, who will determine whether a mammogram, which will also be offered free of charge, is necessary.

