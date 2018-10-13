Robbers hit Aghioi Anargyroi jewelry store

Police in Athens are seeking three armed robbers who held up a jewelry shop in the western suburb of Aghioi Anargyroi late on Friday.



According to investigators, one of the gunmen posed as a would-be customer while the other two smashed the glass facade of the store with sledgehammers to steal the valuables in the display.



One of the robbers fired their gun into the air to scare the store owner when he tried to resist their demands and the three beat him before fleeing with the valuables, police said.



The incident was reminiscent of another heist on a jewelry store on the capital’s central Panepistimiou Street earlier in the week, according to investigators.