Police patrols to be stepped up in Greek cities

The Greek Police (ELAS) is inaugurating a scheme on Monday that will increase the presence of foot patrols in Athens, Thessaloniki other cities.

The aim of the scheme, which was introduced by the newly appointed ELAS chief, Lieutenant General Aristeidis Andrikopoulos, is to bolster citizens’ sense of security and act as a deterrent to crime.

ELAS intends to have 24-hour patrols in key areas of the country’s cities, and particularly in Athens.

Following Monday’s launch, regional police chiefs will hold a conference call outlining any problems or challenges they face. 

