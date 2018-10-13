Teachers’ union says no to private donations

Greece’s State High School Teachers’ Federation (OLME) has expressed its opposition to state schools accepting private donations, claiming that such a practice could bring about the “full commodification of the education sector.”



OLME released its statement following a decision earlier this month by the Magnesia branch of the State High School Teachers’ Association (ELME) in central Greece to turn down a reported donation from the Bodossaki Foundation, saying it “rejects the logic of donations [because] it substitutes the state’s responsibility and obligation with regard to the operation of public schools.”



In its statement, OLME took issue with major cuts to state education funding during the crisis years that have led to substandard facilities and chronic understaffing.



“This gives private bodies the opportunity to enter state schools,” OLME said.