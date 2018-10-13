Eleven die in head-on collision near Kavala

Eleven people thought to be migrants were killed in a head-on collision between the vehicle they were traveling in and a truck near the northern city of Kavala in the early hours of Saturday. The truck driver, a 39-year-old Greek man, managed to escape his vehicle before a fire broke out, and was hospitalized with minor injuries, but those in the suspected smuggling vehicle were not so lucky. Police said in a statement that the vehicle carrying the 11 victims was linked to a smuggling operation. DNA tests are expected to shed light on the identities of the victims. [Intime News]