Waste authorities appeal to extend capital's Fyli landfill, again

As pressure builds on the capital’s main landfill at Fyli, northwestern Athens, Attica’s Solid Waste Management Authority has appealed to the Environment Ministry for approval to use an extension to the overburdened facility, it has emerged.

The use of the additional space is expected to extend the landfill’s life by another 8-10 months, after which the outlook for the dump, where landslides are a frequent occurence, remains unclear.

Trash management remains a problem elsewhere in Attica too. The municipalities of Kropia and Megara have expressed their opposition to plans, revealed by Kathimerini, that disused quarries in their jurisdictions will be used as landfills.