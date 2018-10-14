Athens pedestrian promenade rid of garbage bins

Residences and businesses along Dionysiou Areopagitou Street, the pedestrian promenade running from Hadrian's Arch to Thiseio beneath the Acropolis, will have to take their trash on specific dates and times from now on.

The scheme has been introduced by the City of Athens in order to rid this and other parts of the Greek capital's historic center of the unpleasant sight of big wheeled garbage bins and is targeted mainly at cafes, restaurants and bars operating in areas that receive thousands of tourists on a daily basis.

It was first launched in 2011 and pertained to Monastiraki Square and the Korai pedestrian strip, and has now been extended to Dionysiou Areopagitou and the top part of Makriyianni Street. It will also be expanded again soon to include Omonia Square and a part of Panepistimiou Street.

“The battle to keep Athens clean s is constant and it is tough,” said Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis, announcing the scheme. “The rise in tourism activity has altered the situation and we are constantly having to adapt our strategy to new needs.”